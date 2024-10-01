This Acting Legend Turned Down The Chance To Play James Bond Because The Script Was Too 'Crazy'

Hugh Jackman via Associated Press

If there’s one thing you can say about Hugh Jackman, it’s that the man has range.

Although millions will know him for playing Wolverine in the X-Men movies, he’s also taken the lead in hit musicals such as The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables – and that’s without even getting into some of his more serious dramatic roles in the likes of The Prestige, The Son and The Front Runner.

In other words, Hugh is basically an agent’s dream, to the point he was actually in consideration to play James Bond before Daniel Craig took the reins of the hit franchise.

Speaking to Variety in 2017, Hugh revealed that around the time 007 producers were looking for a replacement for Pierce Brosnan, he was asked if he would be interested in the role.

Although his agent felt that Hugh would be a great fit, the actor felt that James Bond scripts of that era had become “unbelievable and crazy”, and needed to become “grittier” and more “real”.

And when his agent informed him that he wouldn’t get a say in the film’s scripts, he was put off the idea even more.

Hugh also admitted that he wasn’t keen on falling into the trap of becoming typecast in another “hero” role, saying: “There was a time between X-Men 3 and the first Wolverine movie when I could see the roles getting smaller. People wanted me to play that kind of hero part exclusively. It felt a little bit claustrophobic.”

Meanwhile, another superhero star, Henry Cavill, feels quite the opposite.

The Man Of Steel actor actually auditioned for the role of James Bond in the period after Die Another Day, and although producers were apparently impressed with him, they ended up going with Daniel Craig for one major reason.

Producer Martin Campbell told the Express: “If Daniel didn’t exist Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape… very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

Henry has still not written off playing the character in the future, either.

Speaking in 2020, Henry revealed that he would still “jump at the chance” to play the legendary role.

Earlier this year, though, he appeared to have cooled on the idea, suggesting: “Maybe I’m too old now, maybe I’m not. We’ll see. It’s up to [James Bond producers] Barbara Broccoli and Mike Wilson, and we’ll see what their plans are.”