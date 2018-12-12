Two Men Arrested After 'Dropkick' Attack On Tent With Homeless People Inside

Two men have been arrested after a police appeal for information on an attack against two homeless people in Hull city centre.

Earlier this week, Humberside Police released footage that shows a man taking a running jump onto a tent in a shop doorway.

One of the man’s companions appears to be laughing and filming the incident on his phone as a third man looks on, before they all move away.

A spokesperson said the force was “overwhelmed with the response from the public” and two men, aged 26 and 29, from the Lincoln area, have been arrested on suspicion of assault. They remain in custody.

Thanking everyone who got in touch with information, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Peach added: “With your help, we have been able to quickly identify two men suspected of being involved in the incident and bring them into custody.

“We’re also continuing to work with and support the victims of the assault, who have now been found more permanent accommodation.

“We now want to trace the third man seen in the CCTV and would appeal for anyone who knows who he is, or the man himself, to come forward.”

The incident took place in Whitefriargate, Hull, in the early hours of Friday 30 November.

The two men inside the tent were unhurt.