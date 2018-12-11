Police Hunt Three Men After 'Dropkick' Attack On Tent With Homeless People Inside

Police in Hull are appealing for information after a shocking attack on two homeless people, which saw one man dropkick the tent they were sleeping in.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday 30 November and authorities have released CCTV footage in the hope of identifying three men involved

In the video – which you can watch above – a man in dark clothing can be seen running towards the tent before launching himself towards it feet first.

A second man can be seen watching while a third, wearing a brightly-coloured jumper or jacket, appears to film the incident on his mobile phone.

The two men inside the tent were unhurt by the incident.

“We want to identify them in connection with an incident on Whitefriargate in Hull that happened on November 30 at around 12.30am,” a police statement said. “Do you know who they are? Can you help us to identify them?”

Police are urging anyone who recognises the trio to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.