Hundreds Of Junior Doctors Have Job Offers Withdrawn After Recruitment 'Shambles'

Up to 1,500 junior doctors offered posts as registrars have had their job offers withdrawn after a mistake was found in the recruitment process that has been branded a “shambles”.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) said it would need to re-run the offers process as it blame human error for the “dreadful situation”.

Some junior medics now face losing the positions they had originally been offered, and many had already made plans, secured housing and uprooted their their families before starting the positions in a few months’ time.

The British Medical Association (BMA) union said it was “appalled” to discover the blunder, and that it had caused “extreme anxiety” for trainees.

Those affected had been offered jobs in 24 different fields through ST3 Recruitment, a nationally co-ordinated system for recruiting doctors.

But last week the RCP discovered some candidates had been given the wrong interview marks following an error in transferring data from one computer program to another, leading to a “significant number” of incorrect rankings.

Among the junior doctors affected is Ben White, who had accepted the offer of a training job in the south of England, who said he felt “cheated and let down”.

The 35-year-old, who has been a qualified doctor since 2009, received a text message and email informing him the offer had been withdrawn due to “human error”.

He was told the re-run might change the job he is offered.

“Now it’s a nervous wait for the re-offer process, he told HuffPost UK.