Husband Of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe To Lead Christmas Vigil For Brits Detained Abroad

Families of British nationals jailed abroad, including the husband of imprisoned Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, will gather outside Downing Street for a vigil for those unable to spend Christmas at home.

Richard Ratcliffe has spent the year lobbying unsuccessfully, despite the efforts of Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and a brief temporary release during the summer, for his wife to be allowed to return to the UK.

The 40-year-old mother, from West Hampstead, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for “plotting to topple the Iranian regime” and has been jailed in Tehran since 2016.

Supporters of the #FreeNazanin campaigns, along with family members and other campaigns for those held overseas, as well as those recently released, will hold an evening of carol singing outside Downing Street on Tuesday evening.