A Hyena Saunters After Wild Dogs And Then All Hell Breaks Loose

The sight of a lone hyena sauntering after wild dogs quickly turned desperate as lions emerged to chase them all in South Africa’s Kruger National Park. (Watch the video below.)

Latest Sightings, the wildlife platform, shared the video on Wednesday and it has racked up millions of views since.

Advertisement

Lions will kill dogs in competition for food, but generally don’t eat them, according to jungleandocean.com. The big cats usually have the same attitude toward hyenas.

“Luckily for the dogs, they saw the lions just in time and were able to make a run for it,” the videographer, Katie Gracehall, told Latest Sightings. “The hyena also saw the danger and headed off in the opposite direction. The lions gave a small, half-hearted chase, but were in no mood to use up energy in pursuit of the dogs and hyena.”

While the clip doesn’t end in a dramatic fight, it illustrates how quickly the pace of life in the wild can go from leisurely to chaotic.