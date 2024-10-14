I, Robot Director Slams Elon Musk As Tesla Unveils Latest Designs

Will Smith in the 2004 film I, Robot Digital Domain/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

The director of the movie I, Robot had a few things to say when Elon Musk unveiled his new range of hardware.

Last week, Musk’s company Tesla debuted a range of products including robots and self-driving vehicles, which immediately sparked comparisons with fictional hardware featured in the 2004 sci-fi movie.

And apparently, the similarities weren’t lost on filmmaker Alex Proyas, either.

Posting on X (the social media site formerly known as Twitter, which was acquired by Musk in 2022), he addressed the tech billionaire directly, writing: “Hey Elon, can I have my designs back please?”

Elon Musk Ken Cedeno/UPI/Shutterstock

The post was also accompanied by side-by-side images of Tesla’s new range and the devices that appeared in I, Robot.

HuffPost UK has contacted the SpaceX CEO’s team for comment.

Musk had previously teased the announcement using the slogan “We, Robot”:

I, Robot was a dystopian sci-fi thriller starring Will Smith in the lead role as a police officer with a vendetta against the robots that have become prevalent in a futuristic society for saving his life in a motor accident rather than a young girl also involved in the incident.

Disney legend Alan Tudyk also lent his voice and motion capture to Sonny, a new robot apparently designed with the ability to feel emotions, with James Cromwell, Shia LaBeouf and Bridget Moynahan also in the supporting cast.

It is currently available to stream on Disney+.