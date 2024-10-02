Ian Hislop Speaks Out After Taxi Incident Sparks Police Investigation

Ian Hislop pictured in 2016 via Associated Press

Ian Hislop has spoken out after a taxi he was riding in this week ended up at the centre of a police investigation.

On Tuesday morning, the Private Eye editor was riding in the back of a cab when its back window spontaneously shattered.

That night, The Guardian reported that the police were looking into the incident, after the driver suspected the break was caused by gunfire.

A Met spokesperson said at the time: “Police were called at 10.10am on Tuesday, 1 October to a report of a firearms discharge on Dean Street, Westminster.

“The driver of a London black taxi reported he was stationary in traffic when a shot was fired towards his vehicle, striking the window. There were no injuries. An investigation has been launched.”

However, on Wednesday, BBC News reported that the police had found no evidence of a gunshot.

Issuing a statement on the matter on Wednesday afternoon, the Have I Got News For You panellist said: “Ian Hislop wishes to thank everyone for their concern which is greatly appreciated. He can confirm that there was an incident in a taxi yesterday in which a rear window shattered, and the police are investigating.

“They were initially looking into the possibility of a shot having been fired but have now indicated that there may be another more innocent explanation for what happened.”

A statement regarding the taxi incident in Soho involving Ian Hislop yesterday. pic.twitter.com/T0YcD00fym — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) October 2, 2024

“My thanks to them and again to all who contacted me,” he added, before sharing the police’s latest update on the incident.

“The driver of a London black taxi called police at around 10.10am and reported that he was stationary in traffic in Dean Street when a shot was fired towards his vehicle, striking the window and damaging it,” the police said.

“There were no reported injuries. An investigation was launched and police seized the vehicle.

“Urgent CCTV and forensic examinations have been conducted. While enquiries are ongoing, police have found no evidence of a firearms discharge at this time. Initial indications suggest a mechanical fault might have caused the window to shatter. We await further tests. Police have informed the driver and passenger.”

Ian Hislop has been the editor of Private Eye magazine for almost 40 years, taking over the position in 1986.