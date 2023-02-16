Ian Hislop Mocks Government's 'Tin-Eared' Rwanda Policy On Question Time

Hislop: “I’m amazed you can still say ‘Rwanda’ with a straight face. I mean that’s an extraordinary achievement.”

Jenrick: “Ian, why do you say that?”

Hislop: “Deporting people to the scene of a former holocaust still strikes me as a bit tin-eared.”

Jenrick: “In the high court before Christmas, (it) studied all of our plans, and studied the situation in Rwanda, and concluded, not only was our policy lawful, but Rwanda is a safe country.”