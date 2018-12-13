Cheshire Police Officer Ian Naude Jailed For 25 Years After Raping Girl, 13

PA Ready News UK Student police officer Ian Naude has been sentenced for the rape and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Cheshire Police constable Ian Naude has been jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for 25 years for 37 offences including the rape and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Naude, who was working as a student officer at the time of the assault in October 2017, was previously described during a two-week trial as a “selfish and cruel paedophile” who was obsessed with taking the virginity of teenage girls.

The court had been told the 30-year-old had been acting on an “ever increasing interest in young girls” over the past six or seven years, and joined the force with the intention of meeting vulnerable victims.

Naude, who started working for the police in April 2017, had been named as a suspect in a child grooming case in a neighbouring force in the months leading up to his appointment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.