For the first time, ice water has been directly observed on the surface on the Moon.

Found at the extreme poles, much of the surface ice has been located within deep craters where the temperatures remain cold enough. It’s likely that this ice hasn’t seen the light of day for billions of years.

A team of scientists led by Shuai Li of the University of Hawaii and Brown University used data collected by India’s Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft to directly observe the ice.

This isn’t the first time that scientists have seen evidence of what they believed to be ice water, however these sightings could also be explained as simply being particularly reflective lunar soil.