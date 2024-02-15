If You Are Experiencing Erectile Dysfunction, This Is How To Reignite Your Sex Life

According to Superdrug Online Doctor, 1 in 10 men across the globe experiences erectile dysfunction, and cases are expected to raise to 322 million people by 2025.

While this can be a frustrating condition to grapple with, it’s incredibly common with men of all ages.

Advertisement

In a recent report, Superdrug Online Doctor found that divorced men are most likely to experience erectile dysfunction with approximately one in two (44%) experiencing symptoms. In contrast, men that lived with their partners experienced the lowest rates of erectile dysfunction with just 28% reporting symptoms.

Superdrug Online Doctor said: “this highlights the potential impact relationships have on sexual health and raises intriguing questions about the factors that may contribute to these differences.”

How to get your sex life back on track when experiencing erectile dysfunction

The report found that more than half of those struggling with erectile dysfunction were struggling with their mental health as a result of it, with younger generations feeling particularly vulnerable.

Even the partners of those struggling with erectile dysfunction aren’t safe with 39% of women stating that their partner’s erectile dysfunction is detrimental to their own mental health.

Advertisement

So, what can we do to address this?

Kendra Capalbo, a licensed couples therapist spoke to Superdrug Online Doctor about how couples can address this and overcome it together. Capalbo said: ”“The most effective approach for couples to enhance intimacy and revive their sex life in the presence of erectile dysfunction is to prioritise the journey rather than solely focusing on the end goal.”

“Often, sex becomes too focused on achieving penetrative intercourse and orgasms, couples can benefit from cherishing the connection and intimacy they experience by simply being physically and emotionally close to one another.”

This is true. In a fast-paced world, it’s easy to forget that in the bedroom, we can and should take our time. Sex is so much more than penetration and orgasms, it’s finding that space in time to connect with one another.

Capalbo recommends taking things a little slower, saying: “Activities such as kissing, touching, holding each other, engaging in skin-to-skin contact, making eye contact, and synchronising breathing can be incredibly pleasurable and intimate.”

But, how does this work? Why does taking your time with intimacy help with erectile dysfunction?

According to Capalbo: “By shifting their mindset away from the notion that sexual activity must always lead to penetrative intercourse, couples can explore new avenues of pleasure and connection, while also alleviating the negative emotions often associated with erectile dysfunction.”

Advertisement