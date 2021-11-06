With just a few short weeks until the I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! castle lowers its drawbridge for the second time, a supposed “leaked” line-up has made its way into the press. On Saturday evening, The Sun published a list of 12 celebrities they claimed have all signed up for the new series of I’m A Celebrity, with the stars now thought to be heading into isolation imminently before the new series kicks off in Wales. The Sun’s rumoured list includes a handful of soap stars, musicians and sportspeople – as well as the oldest contestant in I’m A Celebrity history… and Richard Madeley. Here’s who the newspaper has claimed is heading into the jungle later this month… Richard Madeley

The former This Morning presenter was already one of the most heavily tipped stars to be competing on I’m A Celebrity – with Richard doing little to dispel the rumours when they came up in conversation live on Good Morning Britain. Reports in the press claimed that Richard would be joining GMB on a permanent basis after he leaves the castle later this year, though ITV has clarified he will remain a guest host for the time being. Dame Arlene Phillips

Someone else whose I’m A Celebrity stint is apparently a precursor to another major TV gig is Dame Arlene, who has been widely rumoured to be taking over from John Barrowman on the Dancing On Ice judging panel next year. If she is headed for the castle, Dame Arlene – who was one of the original judges to appear on Strictly Come Dancing – will make history as the oldest contestant ever to take part in I’m A Celebrity. Kadeena Cox

The runner and cyclist was one of Team GB’s brightest stars in Tokyo this year, where she took home two gold medals at the Paralympics. We know she’s got stamina, which hopefully will help her through the difficulties that come along with being locked up in the I’m A Celeb castle. Matty Lee

Another gold medalist tipped for I’m A Celebrity this year is Matty Lee. The British diver scooped his first Olympic gold over the summer, alongside Tom Daley in the 10m syncro event. Adam Woodyatt

This year, all three of the UK’s major soaps apparently have a cast member heading into I’m A Celebrity, with Adam Woodyatt serving as EastEnders’ representative. Adam is the BBC soap’s longest-running star, having played Ian Beale since the show launched in 1985. Simon Gregson

It’s pretty much a given that someone from Coronation Street competes in I’m A Celebrity every year, with Simon supposedly carrying the torch for Weatherfield this time around. He follows in the footsteps of co-stars Sair Khan, Jennie McAlpine and Andy Whyment, not to mention his on-screen mum Beverley Callard, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity during its first year in Wales in 2020. Danny Miller

Completing the soap trio this year is Emmerdale alum Danny Miller. Danny is best known for his portrayal of Aaron Dingle in the ITV soap, which has earned him three prizes at the British Soap Awards over the years, most recently in 2016. Frankie Bridge

Originally known for singing in S Club Juniors and The Saturdays, nowadays you can catch Frankie on the Loose Women panel. She’s got plenty of people she can call on for advice, as her husband Wayne Bridge previously appeared in the jungle back in 2016, a year before her former bandmate Vanessa White. Naughty Boy

A more recent addition to this year’s list of rumoured I’m A Celebrity stars is Shahid Khan, better known under the name Naughty Boy. The DJ, songwriter and music producer has worked with a host of A-list stars over the years, including Cheryl Tweedy, Sam Smith and little-known indie star Beyoncé (look her up if you’ve not heard of her, she’s got quite the voice). David Ginola

Another of the stars who wasn’t rumoured until very recently is football legend David Ginola. Throughout his career in football he played for teams like Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspurs, before retiring in 2002. Louise Minchin

Almost immediately after announcing she was leaving BBC Breakfast, the press claimed Louise could be heading into I’m A Celebrity – and it looks like they may well have been onto something. Louise had been a permanent BBC Breakfast host for a decade before she stepped down earlier this year. Snoochie Shy

