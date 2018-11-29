I'm A Celebrity's Nick Knowles Inadvertently Starts Homophobia Debate Over Underwear Incident

Nick Knowles has faced accusations of homophobia from certain ‘I’m A Celebrity’ viewers, over an incident involving one female campmate’s underwear.
The ‘DIY SOS’ presenter clashed with fellow jungle co-star John Barrowman, after he admitted he was embarrassed to handle some knickers that had been washed as he was “old-fashioned”.
He then asked John, who is gay, to move them instead, who responded: “Why do you feel uncomfortable, it’s just an item of clothing?
“It is in no way inappropriate for any type of male to pick up a pair of women’s knickers to hang on a washing line.”
Emily Atack rushed to defend Nick, saying she understood why Nick would feel awkward, having only known the female campmates for just over a week.
John then said: “Then why is it ok for me a gay man to pick it up but it’s not ok for a straight man? It’s just a piece of clothing.”
He then said in the Bush Telegraph: “Touching a pair of knickers doesn’t mean you want to have sex with them, there are no sexual connotations at all.
“She might have a problem with me picking up her knickers but I don’t have a problem with it. I do laundry, it’s no big deal!”
Some viewers found Nick’s assumption it was OK for a gay man to handle women’s underwear, but not a straight man, to be problematic.
However, some defended Nick from those accusations, claiming he may have had other reasons for asking John to do it.
Others also understood why Nick did not want to been seen on TV handling women’s underwear.
Elsewhere in the episode, Nick also sparked some reaction online with his comments about periods.
After Rita and John had a small flare up over rice, Nick told John: “Remember the girls are going to be a bit jumpier because of what time of the month they told us it is.
“We’re going to have that for a couple of days with the girls.”
‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.