I'm A Celebrity's Nick Knowles Inadvertently Starts Homophobia Debate Over Underwear Incident

Nick Knowles has faced accusations of homophobia from certain ‘I’m A Celebrity’ viewers, over an incident involving one female campmate’s underwear.

The ‘DIY SOS’ presenter clashed with fellow jungle co-star John Barrowman, after he admitted he was embarrassed to handle some knickers that had been washed as he was “old-fashioned”.

He then asked John, who is gay, to move them instead, who responded: “Why do you feel uncomfortable, it’s just an item of clothing?

“It is in no way inappropriate for any type of male to pick up a pair of women’s knickers to hang on a washing line.”