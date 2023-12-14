I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! viewers were not entirely convinced when it was revealed that Ant and Dec had both correctly “predicted” that Sam Thompson would win this year’s series.
During the I’m A Celebrity special Coming Out, which sees all of the campmates returning to their regular lives after leaving the jungle, the presenting duo unveiled predictions they made about who would win on the first night of the series.
These guesses were then sealed in an envelope until after the winner was announced, with both hosts seemingly getting it right this year.
However, some fans were skeptical about the moment, particularly after a recent Instagram Live that Ant and Dec took part in showing them making very different predictions.
In the Instagram video, both presenters named Josie Gibson as their predicted winner, although Ant did have Sam as his pick for second place.
The moment has already sparked a lot of conversation online from confused (and suspicious) fans…
HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.
The most recent series of I’m A Celebrity was met with a wave of controversy when it was revealed that Nigel Farage was on the line-up.
Farage made it all the way to the end of the series, but eventually finished in third place, behind boxer Tony Bellew and reality star Sam Thompson, who was chosen as viewers’ new King Of The Jungle.
Other campmates this year included First Dates star Fred Sirieix, YouTube personality Nella Rose, JLS singer Marvin Humes and Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of pop icon Britney.