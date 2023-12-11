I'm A Celebrity Voting Figures Reveal Just How Close Nigel Farage Came To Winning

Tony Bellew, Sam Thompson and Nigel Farage James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has released the voting figures for this year’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! final.

Prior to Sunday’s live show, much had been made in the press of the fact Nigel Farage had made it all the way to the end of the show, with the former UKIP leader eventually finishing in third place.

It’s now been revealed that before his elimination, Farage had landed just over a quarter of the votes to win, with 25.78%.

Boxing pro Tony Bellew was slightly ahead on 30.87% while eventual King Of The Jungle Sam Thompson led the way on 43.35%.

After Farage left camp, the vote reopened, with Sam scooping 56.64% of the final vote to Tony’s 43.36%.

Your votes revealed:



Vote for Third Place:

⭐️ Sam - 43.35%

⭐️ Tony - 30.87%

⭐️ Nigel - 25.78%



Vote for King of the Jungle:

🥇 Sam - 56.64%

🥈 Tony - 43.36%#ImACeleb — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 11, 2023

Farage’s involvement in the current series of I’m A Celebrity was met with an immediate backlash, particularly after unconfirmed reports in the tabloid press claimed the divisive politician was the highest-paid campmate in the show’s history.

While many viewers threatened to boycott I’m A Celebrity this year due to Farage being on the line-up, it later emerged that launch night was the least-watched since the show debuted more than 20 years ago.

Nigel Farage pictured after leaving camp James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock