Nigel Farage Speaks Out Over I'm A Celebrity Pay Speculation

Nigel Farage leaving the jungle on Sunday night James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

The long-running ITV reality show was met with an immediate backlash when the former UKIP leader was revealed to be taking part in this year’s series, not least when unconfirmed tabloid reports claimed he was being paid £1.5 million, more than any other contestant before him.

After finishing in third place on Sunday evening, Farage spoke to Good Morning Britain on Monday, during which he addressed the “two reasons” he signed up for I’m A Celebrity.

Making the bold claim that he’s the “most demonised figure over the last decade in national politics”, Farage said he “wanted to show people I’m a normal human being”, as well as wanting “to test myself”.

“Can I just mention the third one?” anchor Susanna Reid then asked. “The rumoured £1.5 million? Was that a motivator?”

'Is this the biggest paycheck I've ever had? Yes, it is and what on earth is wrong with that?'



“Look, the money, of course!” Farage responded. “What’s wrong with that?”

Farage went on to reiterate his past claims he “gave up a very successful career in the City Of London” to pursue politics and live “very modestly”.

“Is this the biggest pay cheque I’ve ever had? Yes it is!” he added. “And what on earth is wrong with that?”

Shortly after Farage’s arrival Down Under, many viewers said they would be boycotting the show, and it later emerged that this year’s I’m A Celebrity launch was the least-watched since the inaugural series more than 20 years ago.