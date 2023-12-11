I'm A Celebrity Viewers Spotted Something They Weren't Supposed To During This Year's Final

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! viewers pointed out a bonus campmate after an observation during this year’s final.
On Sunday night, fans of the long-running reality show crowned their new King Of The Jungle in reality star Sam Thompson, who finished ahead of fellow finalists boxing pro Tony Bellew and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.
Shortly after Farage’s third place finish was announced, the show went live to the jungle to see how the trio were reacting to the news.
During this section, a female producer holding notes was briefly seen entering the camp to speak to the divisive politician, at which point the live feed cut away from her.
However, that didn’t stop many viewers posting on X (formerly known as Twitter) about what they’d seen during the live show…
HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.
Farage’s involvement in the new series of I’m A Celebrity was controversial from the get-go, with many viewers saying they’d be boycotting the show this year.
Shortly after this, it was revealed that the I’m A Celebrity launch was the least-watched since the inaugural series more than 20 years ago, with a number of campmates clashing with Farage due to his political views.
While the former Brexit Party leader making it to the final had generated plenty of conversation in recent days, he eventually finished in third place, matching fellow politician Matt Hancock’s final position last year.
Meanwhile, I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec recently said they’d be keen for the show to stop including politicians in future series.