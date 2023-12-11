I'm A Celebrity Viewers Spotted Something They Weren't Supposed To During This Year's Final

The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2023 (minus Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears, who left earlier in the series on medical grounds) James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! viewers pointed out a bonus campmate after an observation during this year’s final.

Shortly after Farage’s third place finish was announced, the show went live to the jungle to see how the trio were reacting to the news.

During this section, a female producer holding notes was briefly seen entering the camp to speak to the divisive politician, at which point the live feed cut away from her.

oh hello, you're not meant to be here #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Lq7AEqdD30 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) December 10, 2023

However, that didn’t stop many viewers posting on X (formerly known as Twitter) about what they’d seen during the live show…

Was that a producer who I just saw on #ImACeleb @antanddec when @Nigel_Farage was leaving — SimSim88 (@Simmone8865) December 10, 2023

Anyone else spot the producer running in to get Nigel Farage? #ImACelebrity — Glyn Wise (@GlynWise) December 10, 2023

me with the sound on full blast trying to understand what the producer said to nigel#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/CtGIcE8iBX — gersh (@heytherewxirdos) December 10, 2023

Not everyone across the nation shouting OOH when we saw the producer with Nigel then 😂😭 #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb — George Icke (@georgeickeradio) December 10, 2023

Oh dear the producer talking to nigel i wonder what was said #ImACeleb — Gill (@GillersDx) December 10, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.

Farage’s involvement in the new series of I’m A Celebrity was controversial from the get-go, with many viewers saying they’d be boycotting the show this year.

Nigel Farage leaving the jungle on Sunday night James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

