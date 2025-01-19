I’m A Sleep Expert, This Is How To Reset Your Body Clock In 3 Days

Photo by Nubelson Fernandes on Unsplash Restless man checking his phone in bed.

It is midway through January and I have to confess, I still don’t go to bed at a reasonable hour and on days off work, I don’t get up at a reasonable hour, either.

I know that health experts recommend that we go to bed and get up at the same time every day but over Christmas, everything goes out the window. Diet, waistbands, sleeping patterns... all of it is ditched in favour of living like a teen during the summer holidays.

As much as I’m enjoying living in this lawless manner, it is time to fix my sleeping pattern and, thankfully, the sleep experts at MattressNextDay have offered their expert advice on resetting sleep patterns.

How to reset your sleeping pattern in just 3 days

Martin Seeley, CEO and sleep expert at MattressNextDay, has revealed a science-backed way to reboot your system if you’re feeling sleep-deprived. “Studies show that it takes just three nights of high-quality sleep to recover from deprivation,” says Seeley.

“Our guide provides a practical roadmap for anyone looking to quickly bounce back from holiday sleep debt and combat the January Blues.”

On day one:

Exercise: While this is the last thing we want to do in the morning, Seeley recommends some light exercise such as walking or low-impact pilates first thing

While this is the last thing we want to do in the morning, Seeley recommends some light exercise such as walking or low-impact pilates first thing Drink at least two litres of water: “Not only does keeping hydrated boost your energy but your metabolism, too. Even mild dehydration can leave you feeling sleepy and tired, whilst negatively disrupting your mood”, explains Seeley

“Not only does keeping hydrated boost your energy but your metabolism, too. Even mild dehydration can leave you feeling sleepy and tired, whilst negatively disrupting your mood”, explains Seeley Tweak your lighting throughout the day: ”Light is the most important external factor affecting sleep as it plays a central role in regulating our body’s internal clock, otherwise known as our circadian rhythm,” explains Seeley. “This signals when to be alert and when to rest, so you should expose yourself to some natural sunlight throughout the day. Then when the sun starts to wind down in the afternoon, start dimming your lights so that by the time you get to bed, your bedroom is pitch black.”

On day two:

Open your curtains as soon as you wake up: “Being exposed to bright light signals your brain to stop producing the sleep hormone melatonin, which makes you feel drowsy,” says Seeley

“Being exposed to bright light signals your brain to stop producing the sleep hormone melatonin, which makes you feel drowsy,” says Seeley Go for a walk to increase your Vitamin D intake: “Just 10 minutes spent in the sun can boost your serotonin and stop you from feeling sleepy and sad”, says Seeley

“Just 10 minutes spent in the sun can boost your serotonin and stop you from feeling sleepy and sad”, says Seeley Don’t drink any booze: As much as alcohol can help you unwind after a day at work, Seeley urges you to lay off the sauce, saying: “While alcohol can make you feel sleepy due to its sedative properties, it lowers your sleep quality”

On day three:

Eat breakfast for an energy boost: “Research repeatedly shows that your diet and sleep quality are linked,” explains Seeley. “You should never skip breakfast as it plays an important role in wakefulness.” He recommends sticking to a balanced breakfast high in protein and healthy fats for an energy boost—think eggs, plain Greek yogurt, lean meats, or avocado

“Research repeatedly shows that your diet and sleep quality are linked,” explains Seeley. “You should never skip breakfast as it plays an important role in wakefulness.” He recommends sticking to a balanced breakfast high in protein and healthy fats for an energy boost—think eggs, plain Greek yogurt, lean meats, or avocado Drink coffee earlier in the day: “While caffeine can provide a short-term energy boost, it takes an average of five hours to eliminate half of the consumed caffeine—so keep this in mind”

“While caffeine can provide a short-term energy boost, it takes an average of five hours to eliminate half of the consumed caffeine—so keep this in mind” Create a winding-down routine to reduce your stress hormone: “When you’re stressed or anxious, your body produces more of the stress hormone cortisol,” Seeley explains. “The higher the cortisol levels are, the more awake you feel—this is why it’s important to have a winding-down routine at night.” This could include yoga, stretching, meditation, deep breathing exercises or even taking a hot bath—all proven methods for relaxation.