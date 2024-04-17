I’m Obsessed With This Classic Now… Album That Has ONLY Hits

Despite all of the changes in how we consume music over the past 25 years – including the introduction of the iPod in 2001, the launch of Spotify in 2008 and even YouTube’s debut back in 2005 all changing the landscape of how we consume music – one thing has remained a constant. The Now That’s What I Call Music! compilations.

The most successful of these 117 (!!!) compilations was the 44th, released in late 1999. This collection sold 2.3 million copies, which makes it the biggest-selling compilation album ever.

Advertisement

And with good reason, too.

This era-defining compilation starts with ... Baby One More Time by Britney Spears and from then on, the hits just keep coming. So, if you’re in need of something to take you back to a (relatively) simpler time, this compilation is a perfect choice.

The songs featured on Now That’s What I Call Music 44

So, as well as having the breakout Britney single, the album kicks off with timeless classics such as That Don’t Impress Me Much by Shania Twain, Mambo No. 5 by Lou Bega, She’s The One by Robbie Williams and Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer.

And as the compilation continues, it still has songs that are massive anthems from that time, such as Canned Heat by Jamiroquai, Drinking in L.A by Bran Van 3000 and Larger Than Life by the Backstreet Boys.

Advertisement

Even near the end, there are still club classics like I See You Baby by Groove Armada and Back In My Life by Alice Deejay.

It’s fair to say, really, that 1999 was a year that defined pop culture for many years after it.

Let’s not forget just how impactful the last year of the previous millennium was. In fact, in terms of films, 1999 brought us Fight Club, The Sixth Sense and even The Matrix.

Of course, this was also the year that The Sopranos was released, changing the scope of TV dramas for decades afterwards.