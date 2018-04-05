Chef Imad Alarnab left Syria on 27 July 2015. “It was the hardest decision I ever had to make, but I knew I had to try to find safety for my wife and children," he tells HuffPost UK. "Everything I knew: my family, friends, life, home, was behind me. It was incredibly difficult, but through the pain I found hope and love in the UK.”

The 41-year-old refugee’s love for his home country is the driving force behind Imad’s ‘Choose Love’ Kitchen, a pop-up in collaboration with charity Help Refugees which invites the British public to ‘experience the true taste of Syria’ with a three-course meal perfected by Imad himself. You can expect plenty of his favourite spices featuring heavily including cumin, dry mint, za’atar and sumac.

All profits raised by the dining venture will be used to fund a cause close to Imad’s heart: Hope Hospital, which has saved thousands of lives in Syria’s Aleppo region. In early 2016 it became the first ever crowdfunded hospital, providing incubators for newborn babies, treatments for pregnant and postnatal women and lifesaving surgical operations to those injured in the conflict. It serves over 250,000 people, but in a dramatic turn of events, it will be forced to close in a month’s time if funds aren’t raised.