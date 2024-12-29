In Memoriam: The Stars And Notable Figures We Lost In 2024

Dame Maggie Smith, James Earl Jones and Liam Payne. Associated Press

This year was one for the history books with the Olympics, the Euros and a general election, just for starters.

However, among all of this excitement and anticipation, we also lost some of our biggest stars including Liam Payne, Dame Maggie Smith, and Donald Sutherland.

Advertisement

Today, we say a final farewell to the stars we lost in 2024.

January

Derek Draper (15 August 1967 – 3 January 2024)

Derek Draper with wife Kate Garraway and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway. via Associated Press

Former lobbyist and political advisor Derek Draper died at the start of the year. He had suffered severe complications after contracting Covid in March 2020. He had spent a year in hospital after being placed in a coma, with the virus causing long-lasting damage to his organs, leaving him in need of constant care after he returned home in April 2021.

His wife Kate Garraway led the tributes saying that her “darling husband” had died and that she held his hand until the very end.

Advertisement

Anne Nightingale (1 April 1940 – 11 January 2024)

via Associated Press

Annie Nightingale was Radio 1′s first female DJ. She first appeared as a panelist on the BBC’s Jukebox Jury before joining the station as a mainstay seven years later.

She was awarded an MBE in 2002, a CBE in 2020 and in 2004, she was the first female DJ from Radio 1 to be inducted into the Radio Academy Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

Tributes poured in from the radio community with Zoe Ball describing her as “the original trailblazer for us women in radio.”

Adele Springsteen (May 4, 1925 – January 31, 2024)

Adele Springsteen, mother of Bruce Springsteen and the first person to hand him a guitar, died in January of 2024.

Bruce paid tribute to her with a video on his Instagram account, accompanied by some of the lyrics from his song The Wish: “I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work.

Advertisement

“It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard. I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a Little rock ’n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance.”

February

Steve Wright (26 August 1954 – 12 February 2024)

English broadcaster and disc jockey Steve Wright in a radio studio, UK, 29th November 1979. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Evening Standard via Getty Images

Advertisement

This year we also said goodbye to another Radio 1 legend, Steve Wright. He hosted shows for the BBC for over 40 years and hosted his popular show Steve Wright in the Afternoon from 1981-2022.

He died at the age of 69 and the BBC’s director of music was among those paying tribute, saying: “He loved radio, and he loved the BBC, but most of all... he loved his audience.”

Dave Myers (8 September 1957 – 28 February 2024)

Dave Myers in 2019 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Dave Myers met his on-screen cooking partner Si King on the set of an ITV drama back in 1995. The pair then starred together on TV in 2004, on The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook in 2004.

Over almost 30 years, the two became British TV cooking favourites and published more than 25 books.

Si led the tributes after Dave’s death from cancer at 66, saying: “I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world.”

Advertisement

Kelvin Kiptum (2 December 1999 – 11 February 2024)

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum ceosses the finish line to win the men's race at the London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 23, 2023.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) via Associated Press

Kelvin Kiptum ran his first marathon in Valencia in 2022 and months later, he ran the London Marathon, and won it.

Then, in October 2023, he broke the world record for the fastest ever marathon time, completing the race in just two hours and 35 seconds — beating previous record holder Eliud Kipchoge’s record by 34 seconds.

Advertisement

He had planned to run another marathon in Rotterdam but tragically died in a car crash alongside his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana, aged 24.

Paying tribute on X, Mo Farah wrote: “Kelvin was an amazingly-talented athlete and had already achieved so much. He truly had a special talent and I have no doubt he would have gone on to have had an incredible career.”

March

Iris Apfel (August 29, 1921 – March 1, 2024)

Iris Apfel attends the premiere of "Iris" at the Paris Theatre on Wednesday, April 22, 2015, in New York. via Associated Press

Advertisement

Iris Apfel was an interior designer and public figure who consulted on interiors in the White House for six presidents alongside her husband Carl.

Later in life, she was known primarily for her eccentric, bright style and back in 2005, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York hosted a show about her called Rara Avis, which is latin for ‘rare bird’.

She was a huge name in fashion, starring in magazines such as Vogue and in ad campaigns for MAC Cosmetics.

Advertisement

Apfel died aged 102, just days after marking the Leap Year on her Instagram account.

Eric Carmen (August 11, 1949 – March 11, 2024)

Eric Carmen was the singer of power ballads including Hungry Eyes, which was featured in the film Dirty Dancing and All By Myself, which is famed for being in the opening scene of Bridget Jones’s Diary.

His wife, Amy, announced his death at 74, saying: “It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy.”

Advertisement

April

Roberto Cavalli (15 November 1940 – 12 April 2024)

via Associated Press

Italian fasion designer Roberto Cavalli founded his label in the early 1970s and soon became known for flamboyant, eccentric designs.

He was known primarily for animal print designs, bright colours and patchwork effects, dressing stars such as Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Zendaya and Brigitte Bardot.

Advertisement

Cavalli died at his home in Florence at the age of 83, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Giorgio Armani paid tribute saying: “I cannot imagine a vision of fashion more distant from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, yet I have always had enormous respect for him:

“Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes... his Tuscan verve will be greatly missed.”

Professor Peter Higgs (29 May 1929 – 8 April 2024)

via Associated Press

Advertisement

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Professor Peter Higgs died this year, age 94.

His pioneering theory led to the discovery of the Higgs boson particle. This particle, also known as the “God particle”, explains why matter has mass and holds the universe together.

He died aged 94, with Edinburgh University’s principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, paying tribute, describing him as a “remarkable individual” whose “pioneering work has motivated thousands of scientists, and his legacy will continue to inspire many more for generations to come”.

May

Kris Hallenga (11 November 1985 – 4 May 2024)

Kris was diagnosed with breast cancer at just age 23.

Following her diagnosis, she founded the breast cancer charity CoppaFeel! and last year, she planned a ‘living funeral’ so she could be among those celebrating her life before she died.

Advertisement

She died at the age of 38, with a statement on the CoppaFeel! website saying: “She hasn’t lost a battle, she wasn’t in a fight and she certainly wouldn’t want you to see her death as tragic. She was simply living. She was 38 and died with fulfilment and a heart full of love.”

Bernard Hill (17 December 1944 – 5 May 2024)

Bernard Hill as Captain Edward John Smith in Titanic, 1997. Paramount Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Bernard Hill, famed for his role as King Theoden in the Lord Of The Rings trilogy and Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning film Titanic, died earlier this year at age 79.

Advertisement

Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings Trilogy paid tribute to Bernard on behalf of himself and the rest of the cast saying: “We love him. He was intrepid, he was funny, he was gruff, he was irascible, he was beautiful.”

Richard M Sherman (June 12, 1928 – May 25, 2024)

via Associated Press

Richard M Sherman and his brother Robert Sherman were the musical masterminds behind some of Disney’s most popular movie songs, including the entirety of the Mary Poppins score, The Jungle Book and Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

Advertisement

He died in May, age 95.

June

Donald Sutherland (17 July 1935 – 20 June 2024)

via Associated Press

Donald Sutherland was an actor whose career spanned across generations. From Robert Redford’s Ordinary People to The Hunger Games trilogy, he was a mainstay in Hollywood for decades. He died earlier this year age 88.

He was also the father of Keifer Sutherland, who led the tributes saying that Donald was “one of the most important actors in the history of film.

Advertisement

“He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Michael Mosley (22 March 1957 – 5 June 2024)

TV Doctor Michael Mosley died earlier this year age 67 after going missing on holiday on the Greek island of Symi.

Michael was known for his commitment to medical journalism and for the documentary Infested! Living With Parasites on BBC Four, he lived with tapeworms in his gut for six weeks.

Advertisement

He also often appeared on This Morning and The One Show, and was one of the presenters of the series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.

Dr Ahsan told Sky News: “He had this talent to engage. It wasn’t just the celebrity status, it was because there was trust. He lived and breathed his work. He was an inspiration. I hate even saying ‘was’ – is an inspiration.”

Rob Burrow (26 September 1982 – 2 June 2024)

Rob Burrow, a former Rugby League player, campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of motor neurone disease (MND) following his own diagnosis of the illness.

Advertisement

He played for Leeds Rhinos throughout his entire league career, and played internationally for England and Great Britain.

He was celebrated for his bravery in living with his illness and was awarded a CBE in the New Year Honours List before dying at age 41.

His final public words were: “My final message to you is, whatever your personal battle, be brave and face it. Every single day is precious. Don’t waste a moment. In a world full of adversity, we must still dare to dream.”

Advertisement

July

Shannen Doherty (April 12, 1971 – July 13, 2024)

via Associated Press

Shannen Doherty started her acting career at just age 11 in Little House on the Prairie before starring in cult classic Heathers, Beverley Hills 90210 and Charmed.

She died at age 53 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Former co-star Carol Potter paid tribute, saying: “What a journey she has been on! Gone too soon. Throughout, she stayed true to herself and gave us an example of courage and perseverance in facing her own death. May she rest in peace.”

Advertisement

Shelley Duvall (July 7, 1949 – July 11, 2024)

via Associated Press

Shelley Duvall was an actress best known for her performance in The Shining alongside Jack Nicholson. She also starred in Popeye with Robin Williams, and Jane Campion’s Portrait of a Lady.

“My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us,” her longtime partner Dan Gilroy told The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

“Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.”

August

Sven-Göran Eriksson (5 February 1948 – 26 August 2024)

via Associated Press

Football manager Sven-Göran Eriksson was the England team’s first foreign manager and he coached football icons such as David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard back in 2001.

During his tenure, the England team beat Germany 5-1 in 2001, reached the quarter-finals in 2004 and again for the World Cup in 2006.

Advertisement

He left his role with the England team in 2006 after the World Cup and went on to manage Mexico and the Ivory Coast as well as Manchester City and Leicester City.

He died of cancer earlier this year age 76.

In a touching film about him on Amazon Prime, Eriksson said: “I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do.

“Don’t be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it’s been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it. Bye.”

Advertisement

September

Dame Maggie Smith (28 December 1934 – 27 September 2024)

via Associated Press

In her lifetime, Dame Maggie Smith was one of the most versatile and accomplished British actors. She won two Oscars, several BAFTAs and many other awards during her illustrious career.

While she was well known for her role in the Harry Potter films and later in Downtown Abbey, Maggie performed in over 60 film and TV productions.

Advertisement

Following her passing at age 89, The Royal Shakespeare Company said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Maggie Smith’s passing.

“Maggie made an extraordinary contribution to the profession, performing era-defining roles across stage and screen in a career that spanned over 60 years. Our thoughts are with Maggie’s family and friends.”

James Earl Jones (January 17, 1931 – September 9, 2024)

via Associated Press

Advertisement

James Earl Jones’s signature deep, rumbling voice gave life to iconic movie characters, such as Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in both the 1994 and 2019 versions of Disney’s The Lion King.

He also starred in classics such as Conan the Barbarian, Coming to America and The Hunt for Red October. He also achieved EGOT status, winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

He died at age 93 surrounded by family and Mark Hamill, who played his son Luke Skywalker, paid tribute to the actor saying: “RIP dad.”

Advertisement

October

Liam Payne (29 August 1993 – 16 October 2024)

via Associated Press

Liam Payne was part of One Direction’s original line-up, formed on X Factor in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

Following the group announcing a hiatus in 2015, Liam pursued a solo career and had hits including Strip That Down and For You.

Advertisement

He shared a son called Bear with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, who was a judge on X Factor.

He died in a tragic accident of October this year at just age 31.The singer’s family paid tribute saying: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

Alex Salmond (31 December 1954 – 12 October 2024)

via Associated Press

Alex Salmond led the Scottish National Party between 1990 and 2000, befoe serving again from 2004-2014. He was a prominent figure in the Scottish nationalist movement and went on to form his own party.

Advertisement

At the time of his death at 69, he had been the leader of the nationalist Alba Party since 2021.

Speaking at his funeral, Kenny MacAskill, now the acting Alba leader, told the congregation that Mr Salmond had been a “giant of man”, “an inspiration, a political genius” and “most of all a man who had the cause of independence burned into his heart and seared in his soul”.

November

John Prescott (31 May 1938 – 20 November 2024)

via Associated Press

John Prescott was the longest-serving deputy prime minister in British history, serving in Neil Kinnock’s shadow cabinet before becoming Tony Blair’s deputy.

Advertisement

He was a former trade union activist and ex-merchanmt seaman, who served as MP for Kingston upon Hull East for 40 years. He died in November of this year at age 86 and former prime minister Tony Blair paid tribute saying John was: “One of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics.”

Timothy West (20 October 1934 – 12 November 2024)

Timothy West was a star of stage and screen and was known for his roles in soaps Coronation Street and Eastenders.

He was married to Prunella Scales who played Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers and travelled with her around the UK and overseas for their show Great Canal Journeys.

Advertisement

He died peacefully aged 90 “after a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage”, his children said.

December

Duncan Norvelle (2 April 1958 – 12 December 2024)

Duncan was famed for his time on classic British TV shows such as Wogan and The Bob Monkhouse Show.

Norvelle’s partner, Lynn Trevallion, described him as “probably [the] last of the legends of true variety comedy”, following his death at 66.

Help and support: