18 Hilarious British Tweets That Sum Up The Chaos Of The Manchester Co-Op Live Arena Saga

Manchester's Co-Op Live arena is not quite ready to open its doors Jeff Spicer/Getty

If you’ve been on social media this week, you’ll have probably noticed that Manchester’s brand new Co-Op Live Arena has got off to a rather bumpy start.

The 23,500 capacity venue – which is set to be the largest arena in the UK when it finally begins welcoming guests – has pushed back its opening for a third time after failing to get things finished for the big debut.

The arena was first due to open its doors on 23 April with a performance from comedian Peter Kay, but was postponed with just 24 hours notice following technical delays and safety concerns.

Another gig from American rock duo The Black Keys (27 April) was also pushed back to later in the month, while US rapper and singer A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s show on Wednesday (1 May) was cancelled just one hour before he was due to take to the stage due to a “technical issue”.

As a result, Olivia Rodrigo, who was set to bring her Guts tour to the brand new arena on Friday and Saturday (3 and 4 May) has also had to postpone her shows.

While the news of numerous cancelled gigs has certainly come as a disappointment to many music fans, it’s also sparked plenty of meme-filled reactions online too…

the co-op live arena every time an artist is ready to perform in it: https://t.co/zx4h9oJSiw pic.twitter.com/e8mD3W23wq — jacques (@flamencolambada) May 1, 2024

live photos of the first gig at the co-op live pic.twitter.com/MhXeX2LNtb — Callum (@CallumKiing) May 1, 2024

When someone says they’ve got tickets for a gig at Co-op Live pic.twitter.com/xRJcTK0ToW — Pip (@pipmadeley) May 1, 2024

Co-op live when they have to actually put on a show pic.twitter.com/ZA6fiUMMcz — Dan (@DanHopkins97) May 1, 2024

Manchester Arena watching the Co-Op Live opening shenanigans pic.twitter.com/pJ3XnoSY6N — Lee Rainford (@hisroyalginger) May 1, 2024

quality control performing the final checks at co-op live

pic.twitter.com/9Z4BrIMo3b — Lucy (@LMAsaysno) May 2, 2024

Roses are red

A sneeze needs a tissue

The Co-op is closed due to

An on-going venue-related technical issue https://t.co/kQERqsMlBn — john sturgis (@sturgios) May 2, 2024

The electricians at Co-op Live pic.twitter.com/FfvClQol1r — Wholala: A Doctor Who Podcast 🪐 (@WholalaPod) May 1, 2024

Have you tried turning the building off and on again? — Andrew Ellis (@Ellis_Samizdat) May 1, 2024

Love how this has now become a Bingo card for cancelled gigs https://t.co/i5O8iIDRex — Friz Frizzle (@FrizFrizzle) May 2, 2024

Me at the “events that will take place at Co-op Live arena in May” shop pic.twitter.com/xKEEggBICT — Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) May 1, 2024

Manchester Co-Op Live being asked if their scheduled shows are actually going ahead this week… pic.twitter.com/D35Z3FTFGq — tiger b (@tiger_brooke) May 1, 2024

When someone says they’ve got a gig at co-op live coming up pic.twitter.com/y60hLc2csO — Jake (@Jake_VanDeCamp) May 1, 2024

Co-Op Live when concert-goers turn up to shows they've paid for pic.twitter.com/WQuRN4bQQn — teen of tuna🐟 (@BRATTYBARBl) May 1, 2024

The Co-op live manager when they’re asked to put on a successful event: pic.twitter.com/agyzXKKaII — 🐝 Dan (@YankeeDandle85) May 1, 2024

The comms team at co-op live suffering from another disastrous day



pic.twitter.com/bYjdrgKFjN — Jack Proverbs (@JackProverbsPR) May 1, 2024

The last Co-Op to successfully open in Manchester #Corrie pic.twitter.com/UngX9uGdFf — Tony (@AntMelia94) May 1, 2024

BREAKING: Sheridan Smith set to play the infamous Co-op Live Manchester in a brand new continuous drama from ITV. pic.twitter.com/OAkOmVo9Wq — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) May 1, 2024

The brand new venue has been marred by teething problems in the past few weeks weeks which have prevented its official opening.

“It is critical to ensure we have a consistent total power supply to our fully electric sustainable venue, the completion of which is a few days behind,” a venue spokesperson said (via BBC) after the initial postponement.

Since then, further controversies have plagued the long-awaited opening night, including the resignation of arena boss Gary Roden after he received backlash for saying smaller venues were “poorly run”.

A venue spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News that the latest postponements were due to something falling from a gantry inside the arena during soundcheck, which was thought to be from an air conditioning unit.

One person working at the venue also told the newspaper that he witnessed what looked like a “steel bar fall from the ceiling into the bowl”.

The venue said on X that they “deeply apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause for many” after announcing the postponement of Olivia’s much-anticipated shows.

We deeply apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause for many. — Co-op Live (@TheCoopLive) May 1, 2024

Peter Kay was due to christen the venue with two performances on 23 and 24 April (which have now been moved to 23 and 24 May) while The Black Keys were scheduled to play the arena on 27 April (now rescheduled to 15 May).