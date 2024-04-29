Janet Jackson fans in the UK have had the news they’ve been waiting over a decade for – the music icon is finally performing a series of shows on our shores.
It’s now been 13 years since the five-time Grammy winner last performed for her UK fans, with a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
On Monday morning, she revealed she’ll be performing a string of dates in England and Scotland later this year, where she’ll be putting on a show with a revamped version of her recent Together Again tour.
The UK jaunt will begin in Birmingham on 27 September, before coming to London, Glasgow and Manchester in the following days.
“Europe, I know it’s a been a minute since we’ve seen each other, but the wait is no longer,” a beaming Janet told her fans in an announcement video. “I will be taking the Together Again tour all over Europe this fall.
“I cannot wait to see you guys, I miss you so much. And we’ve had so much fun with this show, so we can’t to come and have some of that fun with you guys. See you in the fall!”
And given how long pop fans have been waiting for a UK show from Janet, it’s fair to say people are feeling pretty excited about the news…
General release tickets for Janet’s European shows will go on sale on Friday (3 May), with several pre-sales later this week.
The All For You singer was previously supposed to bring her Unbreakable world tour to Europe in 2016, but these plans were eventually cancelled when Janet revealed she and her then-husband Wissam Al Mana were planning to start a family.
Since then, Janet has performed shows at UK festivals, including on Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid stage back in 2019.