Janet Jackson on stage in Florida earlier this month. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Janet Jackson fans in the UK have had the news they’ve been waiting over a decade for – the music icon is finally performing a series of shows on our shores.

It’s now been 13 years since the five-time Grammy winner last performed for her UK fans, with a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

On Monday morning, she revealed she’ll be performing a string of dates in England and Scotland later this year, where she’ll be putting on a show with a revamped version of her recent Together Again tour.

The UK jaunt will begin in Birmingham on 27 September, before coming to London, Glasgow and Manchester in the following days.

Europe…Together Again this Fall 2024 😘✌🏽



TICKETS available Friday, May 3rd at 9am local time on https://t.co/ZflBLPwXjK



Special presale & preferred tickets to Mastercard cardholders starting Tuesday 30 April. Visit https://t.co/UhaRNF39Gw for details. pic.twitter.com/6YpODdoRFJ — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 29, 2024

“Europe, I know it’s a been a minute since we’ve seen each other, but the wait is no longer,” a beaming Janet told her fans in an announcement video. “I will be taking the Together Again tour all over Europe this fall.

“I cannot wait to see you guys, I miss you so much. And we’ve had so much fun with this show, so we can’t to come and have some of that fun with you guys. See you in the fall!”

And given how long pop fans have been waiting for a UK show from Janet, it’s fair to say people are feeling pretty excited about the news…

Mother is FINALLY coming back to the UK! @JanetJackson https://t.co/ou1YIrlAL8 — Jack White (@Jack5326) April 29, 2024

Life made 🥹 give me a beat 🫡🖤 https://t.co/CaFAT9UAMk — Joseph Thomas (@Joseph_Thomas89) April 29, 2024

JANET JACKSON IS COMING TO LONDON 28th SEPT! pic.twitter.com/g980vxD2Wb — ALikkleWotless (@Gus_JordM) April 29, 2024

AAAAAAAAAAHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Finally I get to see you perform live!!!!!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #IllBeThere 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/6qJlLBkeDy — July (@alwaysjulyart) April 29, 2024

screaming crying throwing up — Dan ✨ (@danieljwillis) April 29, 2024

Madonna finished her tour last night, Janet announced her tour today. Our queens continue to look out for us. — And I’m Victoria, Malcolm... ✌🏻🐑 (@husseybyname) April 29, 2024

BITCHHHHH IM FINALLY GONNA SEE JANET OH MY GOD https://t.co/e1M3zRQxOb — gök 🇵🇸 (@alhamdxulillah) April 29, 2024

General release tickets for Janet’s European shows will go on sale on Friday (3 May), with several pre-sales later this week.

The All For You singer was previously supposed to bring her Unbreakable world tour to Europe in 2016, but these plans were eventually cancelled when Janet revealed she and her then-husband Wissam Al Mana were planning to start a family.