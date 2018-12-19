Investigation Launched After Dead Monkey Found On London Street

Jurgen & Christine Sohns via Getty Images The dead monkey has been identified as a marmoset potentially kept as a pet (file photo).

The RSPCA has appealed for information after a dead monkey was found in a London street, amid fears of “foul play”. The discovery was made on a quiet street in Edmonton, north London, last Friday. The animal, believed to be a black tufted marmoset potentially kept as a pet, had sustained severe trauma and damage to its face and head.

RSPCA The RSPCA issued this image of the dead monkey as part of its appeal

RSPCA animal welfare officer Philip Heyes said: “Where this monkey came from remains a mystery. “The most likely explanation is that this marmoset was kept as a pet and either escaped from its home and was tragically killed on the road or the body was dumped after it died naturally. “However, we can’t rule out any foul play and we’d be keen to hear from anyone with any information.” Dr Alison Cronin, director of the Monkey World ape rescue organisation which was initially contacted by the person who found the dead animal, said that it had been called earlier this year about a loose marmoset in the capital.

Google Street View The animal was found on Wren Close, Edmonton, last week.