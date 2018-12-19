Investigation Launched After Dead Monkey Found On London Street

The RSPCA has appealed for information after a dead monkey was found in a London street, amid fears of “foul play”.
The discovery was made on a quiet street in Edmonton, north London, last Friday.
The animal, believed to be a black tufted marmoset potentially kept as a pet, had sustained severe trauma and damage to its face and head.
RSPCA animal welfare officer Philip Heyes said: “Where this monkey came from remains a mystery.
“The most likely explanation is that this marmoset was kept as a pet and either escaped from its home and was tragically killed on the road or the body was dumped after it died naturally.
“However, we can’t rule out any foul play and we’d be keen to hear from anyone with any information.”
Dr Alison Cronin, director of the Monkey World ape rescue organisation which was initially contacted by the person who found the dead animal, said that it had been called earlier this year about a loose marmoset in the capital.
“We were able to rescue the first individual but sadly this one died a tragic and seemingly violent death,” Dr Cronin said.
“We have asked the government, and met with [environment minister] George Eustice, about the out of control and unregulated trade in monkeys as pets in UK and nothing has been done. Now they are dying on the streets of London.”
Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018 or email apes@monkeyworld.org.