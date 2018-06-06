“The Iran deal made by the previous administration is one of the worst deals I have ever witnessed – and I’ve witnessed some beauties” – President Donald Trump, 5 April 2017

Although Donald Trump is no Ronald Reagan and his approach to international diplomacy is certainly unique, his administration’s analysis of the flawed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPO), known as the Iran Deal, is absolutely right and has recognised the malign motives of the regime.

While sitting in the House of Commons chamber during the Foreign Secretary’s statement, I could not help but think that Trump had called this right and we were getting it wrong.

The Obama deal was never as good as was made out by its supporters. So let’s look at the flaws - namely sanctions, verification and enrichment.

Sanctions

Rather than adopt an approach of gradually lifting sanctions, the P5+1 caved to Iranian demands by lifting all nuclear-related sanctions with immediate effect; including oil embargos and financial restriction.

This regime of sanctions, the only leverage that the P5+1 had over the Iranian Government, was carefully built up over a number of years and it was precisely because of its economic effect that Iran was brought to the negotiating table.

The deal did not provide any mechanism to prevent released funds from reaching Iran’s proxies - Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen and President Assad in Syria.

Trump was right when he stated on 9th May 2018 that the deal exchanged “crippling” economic sanctions for “very weak” limits on the regime’s nuclear activity and its behaviour in the region.

Iran is a destabilising force in the Middle East. From Beirut to Basra and beyond, Iran has been a calamitous influence and it is hell bent on regional hegemonic domination and religious war.

Verification

It was Barack Obama who stated that the Iran Deal was “built on verification.” However, the verification mechanism within the deal does not provide for ‘anytime or anywhere’ inspections.

Quite simply, this was a major failing in the deal.

Automatic, unrestricted and unfettered access is what is required, not a flimsy committee structure whereby access to inspectors is only granted when the IAEA declares a site “suspicious” and Iran can stonewall requests for up to 24 days.

Critics of the deal have warned that this allows the Iranians to hide violations of the agreement, particularly on the design of components to manufacture nuclear weapons.