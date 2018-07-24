Is It Safe To Travel To Greece? Advice For Tourists As Wildfires Kill Dozens Outside Athens

Wildfires sweeping through southern Greece, close to the capital of Athens, have claimed 49 lives, raising safety fears for thousands of British tourists due travel to the country this summer.

According to emergency services, the fires happened “very fast” as a result of prolonged heatwaves in the country and took locals by surprise. The total number of casualties is expected to rise further in the coming days.

British nationals make more than 3 million visits to Greece every year, with around 380 direct weekly flights from the UK. But is it still safe to go this summer, and will operators still be running flights and pre-booked arrangements?

The UK Foreign Office has said: “[The fires] have been confined to limited areas, but within those the impact has been high, with significant loss of life.”

In spite of this, they say most visits to Greece, and the capital, are unaffected. The statement does suggest holidaymakers should keep up to date with local media reports and follow the advice of authorities on the ground.