ITV 2 programme ‘Love Island’ has been accused of peddling “offensive cliches” by the London Fire Brigade, after televising a game that showed male contestants stripping to their underwear to save the women from danger. Commissioner Dany Cotton, the first woman to hold the LFB’s highest-ranking position, said this narrative suggests all firefighters are “muscle-bound” men and may be stopping women from joining the service. “No wonder so many young women are put off by that,” she added.

Cotton criticised the episode, which was broadcast five weeks ago, for “rolling out every offensive cliche possible with their so-called ‘fireman challenge’” and said it just reinforced the “misconception” that firefighters are only men. ITV said they are not commenting on the claims. Cotton argued that putting an end to “lazy cliches” would change the public’s attitude and encourage more woman to join the fire service. Josephine Reynolds, who was one of the first female firefighters in the UK when she joined the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service in 1982 at just 17 years old, agrees with Cotton that shows like ‘Love Island’ “probably don’t help” with the gender imbalance in the service. “There is such little representation of females in the fire brigade, so little girls don’t see those role models and then don’t consider it as a career,” she told HuffPost UK. She believes having female firefighters leading recruitment drives in schools and American-style ‘firefighting camps’ for young women would be positive steps.

“We know women can do this job as easily as men - I was the same height, the same build as many of my colleagues - I didn’t let it stop me,” said Reynolds. Kristi Burling, 26, a firefighter from Cheshunt in Hertfordshire, said she can also see where Cotton is coming from: “When I tell guys what I do, a lot of them still say - really? Just because I’m 5′4 and not that muscly. “But they don’t make the training tests any easier for women you know. I’m still in there dragging a 55kg dummy out of a burning building.” Just 300 of the London Fire Brigade’s 5,000 operational firefighters - around 6% of the force - are women.

