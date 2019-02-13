Overflowing Bins? 4 Ways To Cut Down On Your Waste Before Rubbish Day

Bins: is there a topic that gets us Brits more riled up? Aside from Brexit, probably not – because councils in the UK received more than 1.8 million complaints last year about waste not being collected on time, according to the BBC. That’s 4,500 complaints every single day. If you’re one of the many people drowning in your own household rubbish while waiting for a bin collection then fear not, we’ve rounded up four ways you can cut back on your waste at home. [Read More: 11 small changes you can make at home to help save the planet]

Patrick Strattner via Getty Images

1. Recycle More. Okay, if your recycling bin is also overflowing this won’t immediately help you. But it’s far better to recycle things like plastic and cardboard than chuck it in the bin. If you’re not sure what can be recycled in your area, find out from your local council first – or read our guide on what all of those confusing symbols mean to learn what is widely recycled here. 2. Get A Compost Bin. A lot of councils offer this anyway, but if they don’t you can always make your own. Composting is a sustainable way to reduce your household waste – a surprising amount of food (and random household items) can be composted and processed into fertiliser for new life in the garden. If you’re making your own, the key is to purchase a bin that will exclude rain, retain some warmth, allow drainage and let in air. It’s best to position the bin in light shade, the Royal Horticultural Society advises. Check out some more detailed instructions here. 3. Waste Less Food. In the UK we have an abundant food supply, but households waste several million tonnes from our cupboards and fridges, according to resource consultancy WRAP. One of the easiest ways to reduce your rubbish is to stop throwing away uneaten food.

Aleksander Rubtsov via Getty Images