'It Just Ran Over': Rishi Sunak Says D-Day Commemoration Made Him Late For ITV Interview

Rishi Sunak meets with a British D-Day veteran at the World War II British Normandy Memorial near the village of Ver-sur-Mer. LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak complained that a commemoration to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day “ran over”, making him late for an ITV interview.

The prime minister has come under fire for leaving the event, which was held in Normandy, before it ended.

Advertisement

He was forced to issue a grovelling apology - but has insisted he did not consider quitting over the row.

It later emerged that he had returned from France midway through the memorial to take part in a pre-election interview with Tonight programme presenter Paul Brand.

Video footage of the head-to-head shows an apologetic Sunak telling Brand: “It all just ran over. Incredible. But it just ran over.”

This interview created big election headache for Sunak last week, with PM forced to apologise for missing part of D-day commemorations in Normandy to record it. “It was incredible but it just ran over,” he says.pic.twitter.com/8z0LkS7ON0 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 12, 2024

Advertisement

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “This is proof that Rishi Sunak simply didn’t care enough to stay in Normandy. How he brushes this off is frankly insulting.