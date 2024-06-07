Rishi Sunak Says Sorry For Leaving D-Day Commemoration Early To Do TV Interview

Rishi Sunak attends the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion's commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Allied landings in Normandy. LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has said sorry for leaving commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day early for an interview with ITV.

The prime minister has come in for a wave of criticism after he only spent a few hours in Normandy alongside veterans from the Allied invasion of mainland Europe in 1944.

Advertisement

He headed back to London so he could take part in a pre-arranged general election interview for ITV’s Tonight programme.

Foreign secretary David Cameron took Sunak’s place at the rest of the commemoration, appearing alongside global leaders including US president Joe Biden.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, the PM said: “I care deeply about veterans and have been honoured to represent the UK at a number of events in Portsmouth and France over the past two days and to meet those who fought so bravely.

“After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK. On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise.”

Advertisement

The 80th anniversary of D-Day has been a profound moment to honour the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our values, our freedom and our democracy.



This anniversary should be about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The last thing… — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 7, 2024

ITV last night released a clip of the PM’s interview with Paul Brand, in which he was grilled over Labour’s claims he lied about the party’s tax plans.

Tory HQ refused to comment on when the interview took place, but Brand told the News at Ten: “Today was the slot they offered us. We don’t know why.”

Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth said: “Yesterday’s D-Day commemorations were about remembering the bravery of all those who serve our country.

“In choosing to prioritise his own vanity TV appearances over our veterans, Rishi Sunak has shown what is most important to him. It is yet more desperation, yet more chaos, and yet more dreadful judgement from this out of touch prime minister.”

Advertisement

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “One of the greatest privileges of the office of prime minister is to be there to honour those who served, yet Rishi Sunak abandoned them on the beaches of Normandy. He has brought shame to that office and let down our country.