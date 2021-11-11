The cast of It’s A Sin are set to reunite for a very special reason this Christmas.
It’s been announced that four members of the much-loved Channel 4 drama will be coming together to compete in a one-off special of the Great British Bake Off.
Putting their skills to the test will be Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis and Shaun Dooley – who played Ritchie, Jill, Ash and Clive, Ritchie’s dad – with Bake Off regulars Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas all appearing in the festive episode.
It’s A Sin aired on Channel 4 at the beginning of this year and quickly won huge praise from both viewers and critics for its depiction of a group of young friends affected by the AIDS crisis in the early 1990s.
Cast members Omari Douglas, Nathaniel Curtis and David Carlyle recently came together to make cameo appearances alongside Olly Alexander in the Years & Years music video for Crave.
An airdate for the It’s A Sin/Bake Off crossover is yet to be confirmed, with a second Bake Off special featuring former contestants also set to air over the Christmas period.
Returning to the tent for a string of festive challenges will be Kim-Joy and Jon from season nine, and Hermine and Rowan, both of whom previously competed on last year’s series.
The current series of the Great British Bake Off is airing on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.