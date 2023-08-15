ITV Confirms Details Of Paul O'Grady's Final On-Screen Appearance

Paul O'Grady in 2022 Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

ITV has shared details about Paul O’Grady’s final on-screen appearance, which will air later this year.

On Monday, it was confirmed that the two-part documentary Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure will be airing on ITV1 in the autumn.

The doc follows the late presenter’s travels around both Thailand and Laos, where he visited elephant sanctuaries that help “rescue, rehabilitate and protect these most majestic, but vulnerable, of animals”, according to an ITV press release.

ITV added that the project was one Paul – who died in March 2023, at the age of 67 – had been “incredibly passionate about”.

“Thailand has the largest number of elephant rescue centres in the world while Laos is nicknamed the land of a million elephants, and each episode sees Paul travel across the region to roll up his sleeves and muck in to help out at a different rescue centre,” they said.

“Along the way, Paul also heads out from the sanctuaries to grab a slice of local life by exploring nearby colourful markets, temples, apothecaries and sampling the local cuisine.

“Each episode highlights a particular challenge faced by elephants in the region and as ever – Paul’s love for animals shines throughout the series. The tone is warm, playful and heartfelt and always characterised by his much-loved wit and humour.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, the TV personality and renowned animal lover received a posthumous nomination at the upcoming NTAs for the final season of his long-running documentary Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.