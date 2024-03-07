Another Journalist Just Fell Victim To That Same Old Jeremy Hunt Surname Slip-Up Live On Air

Nina Hossain pictured during Thursday's edition of ITV's lunchtime news ITV

Like clockwork, you can guarantee that when Jeremy Hunt is back in the news cycle, some poor presenter is going to fall at the hurdle that is his surname.

And today, that dubious distinction goes to ITV News’ Nina Hossain.

During a live broadcast on Thursday afternoon about the fall-out from the recent budget announcement, Nina asked a colleague: “You spoke to Mr Hunt, how did he respond?”

Or, at least, that’s what she tried to say. We’re sure you can guess what came out instead.

RUDE WORD ALERT !



You have to feel for Nina Hossain of ITV News.



She managed to get through the moment though. #jeremyhunt #itvnews pic.twitter.com/sgwngAOOLi — Brexit Fails (@BrexitFails) March 7, 2024

Nina Hossain referring to the Chancellor of the Exchequer as Mr Cunt live on ITV News. What a time to be alive 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CJH34upZaa — Muzza (@MuzzaBhoy) March 7, 2024

Just heard Nina Hossain on @itvnews make a Freudian slip with Jeremy Hunt’s name (yes, the c-word) 😆Thanks for making my lunch — Jonathan A.J. Wilson (@drjonwilson) March 7, 2024

Anyone reading a live bulletin today has my total admiration....



You tell yourself...."It's Hunt, Jeremy Hunt, his name is Hunt, how hard can it be?"



"You've got this, there's no way you'll say....."#MrC https://t.co/UT1yHYLwIP — Paul Doward (@PaulDowardRadio) March 7, 2024

The immediate panic in her eyes! https://t.co/r1RZIcHKDA — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) March 7, 2024

Oh dear. ITV News issued an apology at the end of the bulletin for Nina’s unfortunate slip of the tongue.

Still, at this point it’s something of a rite of passage for news journalists to drop an accidental C-bomb while referring to the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Jeremy Hunt KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images

And, of course, who could forget when Victoria Derbyshire fell victim to the same blunder way back in 2019 while presenting her old BBC show, for which she issued a swift apology.

“I’m so sorry, Jeremy Hunt,” she corrected herself, before quickly adding to viewers: “I’ve never said that before in my life. It’s usually men who say that, so I really really want to apologise, I’m sorry.”