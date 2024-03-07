Another Journalist Just Fell Victim To That Same Old Jeremy Hunt Surname Slip-Up Live On Air

Like clockwork, you can guarantee that when Jeremy Hunt is back in the news cycle, some poor presenter is going to fall at the hurdle that is his surname.
And today, that dubious distinction goes to ITV News’ Nina Hossain.
During a live broadcast on Thursday afternoon about the fall-out from the recent budget announcement, Nina asked a colleague: “You spoke to Mr Hunt, how did he respond?”
Or, at least, that’s what she tried to say. We’re sure you can guess what came out instead.
Oh dear. ITV News issued an apology at the end of the bulletin for Nina’s unfortunate slip of the tongue.
Still, at this point it’s something of a rite of passage for news journalists to drop an accidental C-bomb while referring to the Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Robert Peston suffered the same fate back in October 2022, not long after Sophy Ridge made an identical slip-up live on Sky News.
And, of course, who could forget when Victoria Derbyshire fell victim to the same blunder way back in 2019 while presenting her old BBC show, for which she issued a swift apology.
“I’m so sorry, Jeremy Hunt,” she corrected herself, before quickly adding to viewers: “I’ve never said that before in my life. It’s usually men who say that, so I really really want to apologise, I’m sorry.”
During a subsequent appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!, Victoria spoke more about the “excruciating” incident, that left her “burying my head in my hands”.