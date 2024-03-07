Jeremy Strong Offers Blunt 2-Word Reply When A Fan Says They Miss His Succession Character

Jeremy Strong Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Fans may have been gripped by Jeremy Strong’s performance as Kendall Roy in Succession, but the actor apparently isn’t missing playing him at all.

The US actor played the second eldest son of media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in the multi Emmy-winning HBO show, which charted one family’s struggle for succession of their father’s Waystar RoyCo business empire.

After four seasons that ran from 2018 to 2023, Kendall’s ending was particularly bleak after his siblings Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) refused to give him their vote to be the new CEO of the company at the last minute.

Jeremy, who is currently performing in the Broadway play An Enemy of the People in New York, was recently filmed signing autographs for fans when one told him: “I miss Kendall.”

The actor made no hesitation in replying: “Oh, I don’t.”

Jeremy Strong’s response to a fan saying they “miss Kendall” from ‘SUCCESSION’:



“Oh, I don’t.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/P79aoRV2yB — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 6, 2024







Known for his Method acting approach, the Golden Globe winner last year revealed that Kendall’s ending almost looked very different.

The closing moments of the show see tortured soul Kendall staring over the water while being watched by his bodyguard Colin.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jeremy revealed: “The water was calling to me. I tried to go into the water after we cut – I got up from that bench and went as fast as I could over the barrier and on to the pilings, and the actor playing Colin raced over.

“I didn’t know I was gonna do that, and he didn’t know, but he raced over and stopped me. I don’t know whether in that moment I felt that Kendall just wanted to die – I think he did – or if he wanted to be saved by essentially a proxy of his father.”