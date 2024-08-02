This Clip Of An ITV Presenter Apparently Not Recognising Liz Truss Is Going Viral

Liz Truss is going viral yet again – but this time, it’s not because of her bizarre takes on how her premiership ended, her support for Donald Trump or her criticism of Kamala Harris’s time in the White House.
This eye-catching moment happened when ITV sent broadcaster Matt Chapman to cover Goodwood Racecourse in West Sussex.
While live on air, the presenter selected some attendees – presumably at random – to speak to him about their predictions for who would win the races.
This time, he approached a man and a woman, who just happened to be Liz Truss and her companion.
As her companion answered the reporter’s questions, Truss looked around, slightly bewildered but still smiling.
But, after a 20-second exchange, the camera team move on – without speaking to the former PM at all.
Commentator Richard Hoiles paused for a second, then said: “Liz Truss wasn’t it?”
After another pause, he added: “It was, my eyes are not deceiving me – the markets could crash any minute, couldn’t it?”
Truss’s premiership is of course most memorable for crashing the markets with her disastrous mini-Budget and £45bn of unfunded tax cuts.
The moment sparked quite the reaction on social media.
Unfortunately for Truss, who holds the record as the shortest-serving PM in the UK’s history, this is not the first time she has not been recognised outside of Westminster.
Last month, when she went to the Republican National Convention in the US, few attendees recognised her name at all when asked by a journalist.
And, even when she was PM, Australian broadcasters failed to identify her at the Queen’s funeral while talking through all of the guests arriving to the major international event.