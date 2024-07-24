Liz Truss Says Kamala Harris Did 'Not Deliver' In Government And The Irony Is Rich

Liz Truss and Kamala Harris Fox News/AP

Liz Truss lashed out at Kamala Harris last night, accusing the vice-president of “not delivering” while in the White House.

The former UK prime minister has already endorsed Donald Trump ahead of this year’s US presidential election – and now it seems she is on the offensive over his expected competitor, Harris.

Truss began by attacking the Biden administration, saying there are “massive problems” in the US.

While pronouncing the vice-president’s first name wrong, Truss told Fox News: “Kamala Harris is going to change none of that, she’s been there for the last four years, she’s been responsible for those policies.”

Asked if she thinks Americans have a problem with “electing women”, the ex-PM said: “No I don’t. I think there are some brilliant American women in politics, but I don’t think Kamala Harris is one of them.

“She was given the specific job of sort out immigration on the southern border.

“It is now at crisis point.

“She has not delivered as vice-president and she’s got the job now because of the crazy situation of Joe Biden retiring at the last minute, even though everybody in America knew he was not up to the job.”

Truss said Harris is about to get the Democrat nomination in “a very, very bizarre scenario.”

Joe Biden suddenly dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Harris as his replacement.

She is not yet the confirmed Democrat nominee but supporters of the party have already unified behind her.

Truss never led her party into a general election.

She then spent just 49 days in Downing Street before her own MPs ousted her over that disastrous mini-Budget, which sent the markets into turmoil.

Truss also lost her seat in the election in a dramatic turn of events.

Even though her policies clearly did not land with the electorate, Truss told Fox News: “The fact is in the UK the Conservatives got thrown out because immigration was too high, taxes were too high, the economy wasn’t growing, people were paying very high costs for everything from food to petrol – and that’s exactly what I see happening here in America.”

She then blamed “identity politics” for Harris’s popularity, adding: “I think we are going to see a situation similar to what we saw in the UK – I think there will be a landslide against the incumbent party because they have not delivered for the American people.”

