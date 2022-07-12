'I've Never Heard Such Rubbish' – Sky Presenter Savages Tory Leadership Candidates

Others, including attorney general Suella Braverman, foreign secretary Liz Truss and former foreign and health secretary Jeremy Hunt, have also promised to reduce taxes.

But veteran broadcaster King described the whole thing as an “absolute farce” and told fellow host Kay Burley: “I’ve never heard such a lot of rubbish coming out of some of these people’s mouths.

“I remember a time when the Conservatives stood for sound money.

“You know, here they all are brandishing these unfunded tax cuts around.

“I mean, the whole thing is an absolute farce, isn’t it? Anyway, should I tell you about something else?”