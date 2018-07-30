New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern will officially return from maternity leave this week.

Ardern, who is only the second world leader to give birth while in office, has been off duty for six weeks following the birth of her daughter Neve on 21 June.

On Sunday, she recorded a live Facebook video outlining her plans for her taking up the reins as prime minister again, and will be back at her desk on Thursday.

Titled “A quick hello as we get ready to come back!” Ardern rocked her baby in a nearby bassinet as she spoke to the camera, which was in selfie mode.

She will resume her duties when Winston Peters, who has been acting prime minister, leaves the country to go to Singapore in his role as foreign secretary.

“The prime minister will resume her duties from the time my plane takes off on midnight on Wednesday night,” Peters said at his last post-Cabinet press conference of the tenure.

He said Ardern would be based in Auckland on Thursday and Friday, before heading to Wellington this weekend to settle her family into Premier House.