Jacob Elordi Copied Elvis Presley's Out-Of-Control Bacon Habit For Priscilla

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi went whole-hog to play Elvis Presley in the new movie Priscilla.

The Australian actor explained how he went as far as employing Elvis’ famously decadent diet to get into character during a conversation with director Sofia Coppola and co-star Cailee Spaeny published by Entertainment Weekly on Thursday.

“You ate a lot of bacon,” the filmmaker remarked, adding how Priscilla Presley, the late singer’s ex-wife and the film’s subject, told her that “Elvis liked really burnt bacon”.

To mimic The King’s eating habits, Jacob said he “averaged, like, a pound of bacon a day”.

“It’s not that noticeable because I’m quite long, but I was the biggest I’ve ever been,” the Euphoria actor recalled.

Elvis was known for his decadent taste in food, particularly his beloved peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Tom Wargacki via Getty Images

Cailee, who leads the picture as Priscilla, then made mention of Presley’s love for the legendary “Fool’s Gold” loaf: a behemoth one pound bacon, a loaf of sourdough bread, jar of peanut butter and jar of jelly dish that he would often fetch via private jet during a craving.

According to Elvis’ ex, the A Big Hunk ’O Love singer’s diet was heavy on comfort foods for a reason.

“Priscilla told me that because they were so poor, that they would just live off peanut butter and banana sandwiches,” Sofia relayed. “So when he was more successful, like, it reminded him of being a kid.”

“But we have to ask her how to really make them because she can tell us how to do it,” she said of Elvis’ beloved PB&B sandwiches.

“It’s a secret recipe,” Cailee laughed.

Elvis’ passion for food was unpacked in the 1996 documentary, The Burger and the King: The Life & Cuisine of Elvis Presley.