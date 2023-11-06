Martin Scorsese Defends Brendan Fraser's 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Performance Amid Mixed Reviews

Amid criticism of Brendan Fraser’s performance in Martin Scorsese’s latest film, Killers Of thT Flower Moon, the iconic filmmaker is making it clear that he has no qualms with the star’s work in his movie.
Brendan’s role as W.S. Hamilton, a dramatic attorney for Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio’s characters, has so far garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics.
However, Scorsese said that in his eyes, the Academy Award winner was “perfect” in the part and “great to work with”.
“We thought he’d be great for the lawyer, and I admired his work over the years,” Scorsese told LADBible.
“We had a really good time working together, particularly with Leo. Particularly in the scene where he says, ‘They’re putting a noose around your neck, he’s saving you, dumb boy.’”
Scorsese added: “He brought the whole scene down on Leo. It was perfect. And he had that girth. He’s big in the frame at that time. He’s a wonderful actor.”
The director’s comments haven’t stopped Brendan’s controversial performance from sparking a debate on social media. Some fans on X, formerly Twitter, praised his acting skills while others slammed his over-the-top delivery:
Brendan’s performance isn’t the only aspect of the film that’s received pushback.
The film’s lengthy runtime of 3 hours and 26 minutes also received a lot of flack online.
But Scorsese says he isn’t fazed over complaints about how long his film lasts.
“People say it’s three hours, but come on,” the director told The Hindustan Times last month.
“You can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours. Also, there are many people who watch theatre for 3.5 hours.”
He added: “There are real actors on stage, you can’t get up and walk around. You give it that respect, give cinema some respect.”