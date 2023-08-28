Jacob Rees-Mogg Among Top Tories Set To Lose Seat As Labour Heads For Election Victory

Jacob Rees-Mogg could lose his seat at the next election. James Manning - PA Images via Getty Images

Jacob Rees-Mogg is among a host of top Tories set to lose their seats at the next general election, a new poll has suggested.

At least five cabinet members also face being booted out by voters, according to the BMG survey for the i newspaper.

It gave Labour a 15-point lead over the Tories, enough to give Keir Starmer’s party an overall majority.

The poll puts Labour on 44%, the Conservatives on 29% and the Lib Dems on 10%.

If that result was replicated on election night, it could see Rees-Mogg lose his Somerset North East and Hanham seat, which he currently holds with a majority of 14,729.

Cabinet members Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Alex Chalk and Mark Harper would also be at risk, as would former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith and Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker.

The findings will pile further pressure on Rishi Sunak to turn around the party’s fortunes as MPs prepare to return to parliament next week.

The prime minister is already reeling from Nadine Dorries’s coruscating attack on him in her letter announcing her resignation as an MP.

Dorries followed that up yesterday by insisting the Tories cannot win the next election with Sunak as leader, and even refusing to say whether she will vote for the party herself.

In an interview with TalkTV, Dorries was asked if the Conservatives could win next year.

“I have to say my answer to that question is no, I don’t think so,” she said. “It’s very unlikely.”

Dorries - a close ally of Boris Johnson - said: “The Conservative Party is broken.”