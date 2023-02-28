James Cleverly Denies The Tories Are Politicising The Monarchy

Britain's King Charles III shakes hands with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen during an audience at Windsor Castle, February 27, 2023. AARON CHOWN via Getty Images

James Cleverly has denied that the Tories are politicising the monarchy after King Charles met the European Commission president.

A furious political row erupted after Rishi Sunak urged King Charles to meet Ursula von der Leyen in the middle of crunch Brexit talks on Monday.

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster said it was “tone deaf” for the government to advise the king to meet von der Leyen at such a politically sensitive moment.

Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly refutes the claim that the Tories 'politicised the monarch', saying the King's involvement in the NI protocol was 'not unusual'.@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/u8U68COrvr — LBC (@LBC) February 28, 2023

However, on Tuesday Cleverly argued King Charles’ involvement was “not unusual”.

The foreign secretary told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “I genuinely don’t understand that argument.

“The other week president Zelenskyy came to the UK and, as a senior international guest, he had an audience with his majesty the king.

“Ursula von der Leyen is a very senior international representative. It is therefore not unusual as part of our hospitality to international guests to facilitate a meeting.

“It was our invitation for Ursula von der Leyen to come to the UK to finalise this deal with the prime minister. Of course that was a conversation we had with the palace.

“The final decision on the availability of his majesty is with the palace.”

The row rumbles on after Sunak unveiled a fresh Northern Ireland Brexit deal struck with the EU.

The prime minister promised the new deal would be a “turning point” for the region after years of post-Brexit tensions.

The new agreement, dubbed the Windsor Framework, removes barriers on trade across the Irish Sea and hands a “veto” to politicians in Stormont on EU law.

The Democratic Unionist Party [DUP] and Tory backbenchers are now studying the details of the complex set of arrangements.

I cannot quite believe that No10 would ask HM the King to become involved in the finalising of a deal as controversial as this one. It’s crass and will go down very badly in NI.



We must remember this is not the King’s decision but the Government who it appears are tone deaf. — Arlene Foster DBE PC #ProudofNI. (@ArleneFosterUK) February 27, 2023

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has welcomed “significant progress” even as he warned that “there remain key issues of concern” regarding the deal.