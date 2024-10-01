James Cleverly Questions Robert Jenrick's Decision To Wear 'Hamas Are Terrorists' Hoodie

Robert Jenrick wearing the hoodie in London. Dov Forman/X

James Cleverly has distanced himself from Robert Jenrick’s decision to wear a “Hamas Are Terrorists” hoodie.

Jenrick has been pictured wearing the item of clothing while running in London, and again at a Conservative Friends of Israel fringe meeting at the Tory conference in Birmingham.

On Sky News this morning, Cleverly - who, like Jenrick, is one of the four remaining candidates in the Tory leadership race - was asked if he would do the same.

He replied: “What Robert does is a question that you need to put to Robert. I prefer to be more traditionally dressed when I address members of our party and our supporters.

“The fact is I was the home secretary who proscribed Hizbut Tahrir, I ejected foreign national criminals from this country, I deprived people of their British citizenship because they had a desire to destroy our country and murder our people.

“So I know exactly where I stand on this but I don’t feel I need to wear a t-shirt to prove it.”

Another of the leadership candidates, Tom Tugendhat, was also asked if he would wear one in a later Sky News interview.

