James Corden and Ruth Jones pictured together in March 2024 Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

James Corden has revealed he and Ruth Jones will be spending Christmas together so they can watch the finale of Gavin & Stacey with their families.

On Christmas Day, James and Ruth will join the rest of the Gavin & Stacey cast in the last ever episode of the award-winning sitcom, which the duo wrote together earlier this year.

Advertisement

During a joint interview on Tuesday’s edition of Heart Breakfast, Ruth revealed: “We’re going to watch it together.”

“We watched the 2019 special together and I think it would be very strange to not watch it together,” James agreed.

“You know, for us, it really is the end of, like, a 20-year thing. You know, we had an idea 20 years ago in a hotel in Leeds, and then for it to have been with us this long – I think I would hate to watch it without Ruth.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, James revealed that he hoped to work with Ruth on something new in the future – but he insisted it won’t have anything to do with Gavin & Stacey.

“It might be a while, it might take us a while,” he explained. “We’ve got to find a new idea, but we’re definitely, definitely going to give it a shot.”

The reunited Gavin & Stacey cast BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Advertisement

Specific details of what the feature-length Gavin & Stacey finale will entail are being kept under wraps, although it will pick up five years on from Nessa’s cliffhanger proposal in the 2019 Christmas special.

James has revealed that the episode will not be set over the festive period, despite its Christmas Day airdate, and teaser images from the special appear to reveal the return of an unexpected familiar face.

Ruth has also warned fans that the finale might not quite be what they had in mind.