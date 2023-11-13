Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Just Teased 'Freaky Friday' Fans In A Big Way

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis switched things up on Friday by sharing a picture with her Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan — along with a hint about a sequel to the 2003 movie.

The Oscar winner posted a reunion snap on Instagram and noted how Lindsay has changed in the years since the comedy’s release.

Advertisement

“Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!” wrote Jamie, who is shown smiling with Lindsay in the photo.

Her post also gave a nod to the end of the Hollywood actors strike before teasing another Freaky Friday project.

“Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!” she wrote alongside a handle for The Walt Disney Comopany, whose Walt Disney Pictures released the 2003 movie.

Advertisement

The Instagram post follows a string of news about a sequel to the two actors’ version of Freaky Friday, which was based on the 1972 Mary Rodgers novel of the same name.

Multiple outlets reported in May that a new project is in the works, with the two actors in talks to return.

Jamie told The New York Times that fans had been asking about a sequel while she traveled the world for her 2022 film Halloween Ends.

“Something really touched a chord,” she said. “When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

Advertisement

She told Rolling Stone last year that the 2003 film still resonates with people because “everybody struggles with that conundrum of adulthood and youth.”

“We all judge both sides really harshly. It’s that old adage of, ‘Walk a mile in my shoes,’” she said.

“Freaky Friday is one of those great examples of, you’re challenging somebody because they make you angry because of their limitations. And then you walk in their shoes and recognise that, in fact, all of those restrictions are there for a reason.”