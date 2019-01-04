Januhairy: Is 2019 The Year You Finally Grow Your Body Hair?

November might be the month for men to grow their facial hair, but a new campaign is encouraging women to grow their body hair in January to raise money for charity. The ‘Januhairy’ campaign, which encourages women to avoid shaving their legs, armpits, arms or anyone else on their body, was started by 21-year-old Laura Jackson from Warwickshire. Jackson says she wants women to feel they’re in a “safe space”, and to love and accept the way their bodies naturally are, rather than always grooming them – perfect for a season when you’re always wearing tights or jumpers.

The third-year Exeter University student first came up with the idea after she grew her own body hair for a drama performance. “I felt more liberated and confident in myself,” she told the BBC. However, she didn’t get such a positive reaction from other people and realised society has a long way to go before women can ditch the razor full-time. This prompted her to start a campaign that would not only tackle the taboo, but also raise money – she hopes to raise £1,000 for charity Body Gossip’s education programme, which teaches young people about body image. On the official ‘Januhairy’ Instagram, Jackson wrote: “I realised that there is still so much more for us to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly. “There had been some parts that were challenging for me, and others that really opened my eyes to the taboo of body hair on a woman.”