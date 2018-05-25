Jason Gardiner Slammed For 'Disgusting And Insensitive' Joke About Princess Diana's Death

The star, known for his acerbic quips on the ITV show, left his Instagram followers gobsmacked when he posted a picture of the Queen glaring at Meghan Markle on her wedding day to Prince Harry .

‘Dancing On Ice’ judge Jason Gardiner has been slammed for posting a “disgusting” meme mocking Princess Diana’s death.

He then added: ”How long do you reckon Markle has?”

It was captioned: “When you’re plotting a car crash, but remember you already used that idea once before.”

The post quickly received a lot of comments from angry fans, who were “shocked and disgusted” at the insensitive joke.

“I’m all for a joke and laugh but this is extremely insensitive and disrespectful. I don’t know how anyone can use Diana’s death as a way of making a joke....” one wrote.

Another said: “This is an awful post @thejasongardiner should be appalled at yourself. Unbelievable and all respect lost. Boys lost their mum, such a disgusting post and you really should be ashamed.”

Another wrote: “How can you joke about the death of a much loved mother and Princess at the time of her son’s most happy day since her death. Shame on you.”

“That’s not a funny remark, it’s disgusting and I’m shocked you can think it’s funny. Two boys lost their mother,” said another.

One other comment read: “Those poor boys lost there mother in a tragic accident and had to share their grief with the world. Lovely to see them both happy !!!! Absolutely hate this post . Liked you up till now. Keep your disgusting opinions to yourself.”

A representative for Jason declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Jason also posted a similarly controversial meme on Meghan and Harry’s wedding day that joked about the Queen being behind Meghan’s father’s heart attack.