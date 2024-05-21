Jason Momoa Confirms New Relationship Following Split From Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa in Japan for Comic Con earlier this month Jun Sato via Getty Images

Jason Momoa has confirmed that he’s in a new relationship with fellow actor Adria Arjona.

On Monday, the Fast X star shared a string of photos from a recent trip to Japan on Instagram, including some candid loved-up snaps with his new partner.

“Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind,” he wrote.

“We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor,” the Aquaman actor added, using the Spanish for “my love”.

He also tagged a string of accounts in the post, including Adria’s.

Jason was previously in a 17-year relationship with Lisa Bonet, to whom he was married for four years before announcing in January 2022 that they had split.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” Jason and Lisa said in a joint statement at the time. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

Adria, who originally hails from Guatamala, has previously appeared in Pacific Rim Uprising, Good Omens, True Detective and the Star Wars spin-off Andor.

Adria Arjona Nicola Gell/GA via Getty Images

She has also acted in the film Morbius, took the lead in the Wizard Of Oz reimagining Emerald City and lent her voice to the video game Fortnite.