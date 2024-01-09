Lisa Bonet Files For Divorce From Husband Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet pictured together in 2020 Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

Lisa Bonet has officially filed for divorce from husband Jason Momoa 18 years after they first got together.

The pair announced in 2022 that they were parting ways four years after tying the knot, with AP reporting on Monday evening that Lisa had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Advertisement

In the filing, it’s said that Lisa and Jason will share custody of their children, 16-year-old Lola Iolani and 15-year-old Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha.

Announcing their split two years ago, Lisa and Jason said in a joint statement: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

“And so, we share our family news…that we are parting ways in marriage.”

Jason and Lisa at the 2020 Golden Globes Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” they added at the time.

Advertisement

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

At the time, the two insisted that their “devotion” to “this sacred life and our children” was “unwavering”, writing that they wanted to teach “our children what’s possible”.

Lisa and Jason first began dating in 2005, and eventually wed in October 2017.